Did you know the new Twin Falls County Courthouse will contain 70,000 square feet of workspace? The current cramped building has 17,000 square feet and will also remain in use.

Why is there a need for so much space?

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

Why Did We Spend the Money on This Massive Tomb?

First, the current facility is not only crowded, but witnesses often have to cross paths with the accused in hallways. Security concerns are as important as overall justice. Second, when the last courthouse and jail were built, the population of the county was considerably smaller, and then it exploded.

Planners are taking into account expected future growth to avoid being in the same spot in 25 years, where there isn’t enough space for workers, the accused, and the convicted.

The pictures included with this story were taken on August 17th. There had been plans to have the building operational before this month came to an end, but there was a major hitch. A delay in the delivery of some elevators. Not everyone can take the stairs (trust me, you younger people will know in a few years what I mean!)

The ribbon cutting is now scheduled for October

For those who are still perpetually living under a cloud and whining on Rants and Raves, what’s your solution? Building a wall around the county would be even costlier, and good luck asking people to stop committing crimes. That’s why doors have long had locks.

Maybe you can see this from a positive view. If you get busted for doing something stupid, the building will look great during your perp walk. Even if you don’t.