Man Arrested After Allegedly Dragging, Running Over Woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is accused of dragging a woman alongside his truck and then running her over. The Times-News reports the man is charged with felony aggravated battery and violating a no-contact order after the incident Monday in Twin Falls. The man was arrested Tuesday and released on $50,000 bond. Court records prior to the incident show the woman filed a no-contact order Jan. 2 against the man. He was charged with misdemeanor assault two days later. Vernon Massey posted a $5,000 bond and was released. He has a pretrial hearing on Feb. 21 for the misdemeanor assault. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 for the felony assault. The woman filed a second no-contact order Wednesday.