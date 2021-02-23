Man Asking For Help To Make Twin Falls 2nd Amendment City

On Thursday, February 25th at 6:30 p.m. a Twin Falls man is asking people show up at the Downtown Commons to help try to get Twin Falls named as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City. Forest Andersen, business owner, is helping drive the movement.

A petition was started last week to try and get as many signatures as possible at change.org to get Twin Falls named a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City. The next step that is being taken is an event where the community can come together to have their voice heard if they feel this is the best course of action for Twin Falls.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday February 25th for 30 minutes. According to the Facebook post by Forrest, he states the time to act is now so that our elected officials know what people want. If this is what you want, he urges you to go to the Downtown Commons and help get the voices heard.

Several cities around Twin Falls have already become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Cities, the resolution states that Twin Falls residents would not be subject to legal action for owning or carrying weapons that have been legally obtained if for some reason that right was trying to be taken away from us.

As of right now there is no doubt that Idahoans have the right to bear arms, and if I know anything about Idahoans is that many of them aren't going to let that right ever be infringed upon without a fight.