Man Crossing U.S. 93 Hit by Truck in Jackpot, Nevada

JACKPOT, Nevada (KLIX)-A 78-year-old Jackpot man was hit and critically injured by a semi-truck last week as he cross the highway. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), Stefan Molnar, was hit a short time before 9 p.m. June 10, as he crossed U.S. Highway 93 near Ace Drive by a semi-truck headed south.

Molnar was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. NHP said in a statement the 27-year-old driver out of California is cooperating with the investigation. Troopers say the driver did not see the pedestrian until he was a short distance away from the man and attempted to avoid hitting him.

NHP is asking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident to call them at 775-752-3235.