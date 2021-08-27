Man Ejected from Pickup and Killed on U.S. 93 Near Salmon

SALMONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gibbonsville man was killed when he was thrown from his pickup early Friday morning near Salmon. Eric Brimberry, 26, had not been wearing a seat belt when he crashed at around 1 a.m. in his Ford F-250 pickup south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said in a statement, Brimberry was headed south when he drifted off the road, overcorrected, went across both lanes, went off the road where his pickup overturned and struck a tree. Brimberry was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene. The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.

