IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Idaho Falls say a man was electrocuted when he jumped from a concrete wall onto high voltage electrical equipment late Saturday night.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, emergency crews responded to an Idaho Falls Power facility for a man that was trespassing on a water tower just before midnight. The individual, who was not identified, had climbed the structure and refused to get down. Crews talked with the man for sometime, however the individual said he would fight anyone that attempted to physically remove him. Officials said crews backed away from the area so not to agitate the man while others continued to talk him down.

Eventually the man climbed off the water tower and made his way to a dispatch and generation center where he climbed several fences and then up onto a concrete wall. Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a statement the man ran on the wall then jumped onto a high voltage transformer and was killed instantly. Idaho Falls Power workers were called in to help secure the equipment so firefighters could gain access to the area.

