POTLATCH, Idaho (KLIX)-A 47-year-old man was killed in a weekend crash near Potlatch.

According to Idaho State Police, on Saturday Gary Kilborn, of Onaway, was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 at around 2:19 p.m. in a 1974 Chevrolet Nova when he drove off into a ditch.

ISP said Kilborn was taken to Gritman Medical Center for treatment were he was pronounced dead. The crash is still under investigation.