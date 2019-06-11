Man on Motorcycle Hospitalized after Crash with Car in West Idaho

(KLIX)-Police say a 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was hospitalized Sunday after a crash with a car in Payette County. Ricky Sims, of New Plymouth had to be flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise a little after 5 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.

Sims was traveling on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle on Custer Road when ISP says he hit a new Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Salinas, 28, of Emmett who was headed west on SW 1st Avenue. Salinas was taken to Saint Luke's Fruitland Medical Plaza; there were three passenger in his car, all wearing seat belts.

ISP said in a statement Sims was not wearing a helmet and the crash blocked the intersection for about three hours.