Manager Confirms Twin Falls Is Getting An Arcade; To Open Feb 26

For more than six months rumors have been shared throughout Twin Falls about an arcade that was possibly opening this year. Those rumors have been confirmed by a manager at one of Twin Falls busiest grocery and retail stores.

To add to the excitement, Tuesday night (February 11) a story had been generated by a local person on the Magic Valley rants and raves Facebook page regarding an arcade opening soon in Twin Falls. I thought I'd stop in to the store where it was rumored the arcade would be sharing space.

"Yes, we are opening one, said Assistant Store Manager Scott Burton at the Fred Meyer in Twin Falls. "Crews are working on the walls this week."

Standing in front of the sushi display Wednesday morning, I asked Scott when he thought the arcade should be open for business.

"Let's see (checking a calendar on his phone), we are looking at later this month," said Burton. "Right about the twenty-sixth I believe."

Excitement about a proposed arcade opening in the city began roughly seven months ago when a man working on the new site that will be the future home to Magic Valley Insurance and Howe & Heward Certified Public Accounting, mentioned he'd heard an arcade was coming. It's not clear if the new development at Fred Meyer had anything to do with what the worker told me back in September 2019, but it's a heck of a coincidence if the two were unrelated.

The arcade will be located in the previous section of Fred Meyer that housed the Boise State Broncos merchandise. The space is certainly large enough to house one. The BSU gear will be moved to a different area of the store.

Greg Jannetta

It's time to start saving those quarters Twin Falls! I want to thank Scott for sharing the details of the new arcade opening at Fred Meyer with us. It's pretty exciting news.