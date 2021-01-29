What Grocery Shopping Says About Us

Where you buy your groceries says a great deal about you. I live near three stores within a few blocks and very early weekend mornings I find myself at Winco because my up before sunrise hours match those of the store. Smith’s and Grocery Outlet are close to work as I’m leaving for home weekdays. All three of the above have great prices and each has some unique things I like. Grocery Outlet has a really cool meat section with great Italian options. Smith’s has a wing sauce I use on a variety of dishes and I really like Winco produce selections.

Then there are the days when I drive to Fred Meyer because I also want to pick up something extra in household. And Walmart is also convenient weekend mornings for Amish Potato Salad and Goya. Oh, and Cheverria’s butcher counter offers some very fresh meats and is also close to work.

My shopping is based primarily on price and proximity.

Back east I would shop at Wegman’s (there was stone fired bread!) and Harris-Teeter. The latter had kiwi fruit along the produce aisle. I like kiwi fruit but used to agree with a liberal member of my radio audience when he would say we should eat more local produce. He said it was good for the planet. I said it was good for local growers.

A writer at NBC’s website believes our wants are hurting the people who sell us groceries and who supply the stores. Margins are tight and the shops are working hard to be all things to all people. At some point something will need to give. Or it’s what the writer predicts. Eventually, the result could actually be fewer choices. That would be a shame.