RECALL: Meow Mix Dry Cat Food May Have Potential Salmonella Link

The maker of a popular dry cat food brand has issued a limited voluntary recall in several U.S. states after tests have determined the product may possibly have a link to bacteria that could sicken pets.

The company J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a limited recall of two lots of packaged dry cat food as a safety precaution. Some of the product might have a link to the bacteria Salmonella, which can cause intestinal issues such as nausea, vomitting and diarrhea.

The company announced the recall on April 9, 2021, and the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration published the details to its official website on April 12. An April 8, 2021, YouTube commercial for Meow Mix was shared by a party not related to the company.

The brand affected in the recall is the Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food. To date, the company has reported no illnesses from the brand involved in the March 8 recall.

The flagged dry food brand was sold in 30-pound bags, and include the lot codes 1081804 and 1082804. The retail UPC Code for the bags is 2927452099. All this information can be located rather easily on the packaging.

If you believe a pet of yours might have grown ill after consuming this product, or for any other questions, contact the company's support team, at 1-888-569-6728. The potentially linked bags of food were distributed to Walmart stores throughout the United States, including locations in Utah, Montana and New Mexico.

No other Meow Mix products were included in the recall.

