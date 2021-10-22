RECALL: Whole Onions Sold In Idaho Have Potential Salmonella Risk

Three different varieties of whole raw onions shipped to the United States from Mexico have been found to carry a potential Salmonella risk. The onions are sold in 35 states, including Idaho.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration recently shared details of a voluntary recall by ProSource Produce LLC. The October 20 recall involves whole raw red, white, and yellow onions shipped to the U.S. from Chihuahua, Mexico. The flagged onions are sold packaged under several different labels, including Big Bull Onions, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, RioBlue, Rio Valley, and Imperial Fresh.

The onions are sold at markets and stores throughout the United States, including the states of Idaho, California, Colorado, Montana, and Arizona. Salmonella is a common bacteria that can cause stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and diarrhea. Symptoms can last anywhere from one to three days after exposure.

The recalled onions were shipped between July 1 and August 31 of this year. It has been reported that several hundred people may have been sickened by the product. The onions were sold in more than 10 different quantity packages, including 2 lb., 3 lb., 5 lb., 10 lb., 25 lb., and 50 lb. bags.

Company representatives are standing by to speak to consumers who have questions or would like to report a potential illness. The consumer phone number to reach a representative is 208-928-4959. Those who have these onions in their possession should toss them out immediately, or return the product to the store in which it was purchased for return.

