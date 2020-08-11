RECALL: Spokane Salsa Sold In Idaho May Contain Salmonella

A recent announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged a salsa produced in Washington State as having a possible link to a potentially deadly bacteria. The salsa can be found throughout the state of Idaho.

Spokane Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select varieties of salsa that contain onions found earlier in the month to have caused over 400 illnesses nationwide. The onions, particularly of the red variety produced by Thomson International Inc., were found through testing to contain the Salmonella bacteria.

FDA

Details of the announcement were made on August 10, 2020, to the FDA website. The Saddlin' Up! salsa varieties, in mild, medium and hot, contain the onions that were recalled earlier in August. The brand's Salsa Verde has also been recalled. Spokane Produce, Inc. recommends throwing out or returning the product to those who have purchased it.

Another company by the name of Progressive Produce also had to issue recalls over the same Thomson International Inc. onions. The salsa varieties recalled by Spokane Produce Inc. are commonly found in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The recalled products were sold in 15 ounce and gallon sizes.

Salmonella poisoning can often be fatal particularly in children and the elderly. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain. Anyone who suspects they may have become ill from consuming this product can call 509-710-8301.

No illnesses linked directly to consumption of the Spokane Produce Inc. salsa have been reported. The Thomson International Inc. onion recall was announced on August 1, 2020.