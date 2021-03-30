RECALL: Possible Salmonella Link To U.S. Sold Dog And Cat Food

A United States recall has been issued by the maker of a nationally sold pet food that was distributed both online and in stores. A possible link to food-borne bacteria initiated the action.

Midwestern Pet Foods of Indiana has recalled several varieties of its dog and cat food due to the possible link to Salmonella contamination. The recall was issued on March 26, 2021, and listed on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website a day later.

Dozens of varieties of Midwestern Pet Food's CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Untimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian bagged pet food are included in the national recall.

The entire list of varieties, as well as bag sizes and other information are available on the FDA website. Salmonella is a bacterial disease that targets the intestinal tract in both humans and animals. Side effects from this food-borne illness usually begin within 72 hours of exposure, and can include cramping, diarrhea, vomiting and headache.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date from this product. The lot code, which can be found on the back of the packaging, is “EXP AUG/02/22/ M 1/L#," to identify the recalled products. Those who have purchased varieties of this flagged pet food are being asked to return it to the store in which it was purchased.

This is a voluntary recall in conjunction with the FDA. Those with questions can contact Midwestern Pet Foods, at 800-474-4163, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8AM and 5PM (CT).

