McDonald’s Appears to Be Rolling Out Oreo Mint McFlurry

The McFlurry game at McDonald's is about to step it up a notch if the report of a new twist is true.

According to the website BestProducts.com, McDonald's will be rolling out a new Oreo Mint McFlurry.

It was being advertised at one location so a food reviewer at YouTube channel Peep THIS Out gave it a go.

As you'll see in the video below, when he got to the window he asked the employee if it was just a regular Oreo McFlurry with Shamrock Shake syrup. The employee said yes.

Regardless, the review was good and that's all that matters.

We're not exactly sure if this will be rolled out nationwide. At this particular location it just said for a limited time.

I guess I'll be visiting an Acadiana area McDonald's to find out for myself.