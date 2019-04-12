I grew up watching Cary Grant in films. His Girl Friday is one of my favorite movies. The man glided across the screen. He played angels, scoundrels, men on the run. The latter immortalized by his character in North by Northwest. A common man ends up entwined with espionage and a beautiful woman.

Now, men, you can look like Grant, although. For some of us it may require years in the gym and a plastic surgeon!

Or, at least you can wear his iconic sunglasses.

Oliver Peoples is selling sunglasses based on the pair worn by the actor’s character in North by Northwest.

You can get details by clicking here .

Grant walked away from movies while still relatively young by Hollywood standards. His last picture was made more than 50 years ago! He remains the template for the masculine Hollywood star.

Buy the sunglasses and let me know if you become an incredible chick magnet. After all, we’ve got to start somewhere.