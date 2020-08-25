Twin Falls “Free Our Children” March Happening Sept 13th

On September 13th starting at 1 p.m. at the corner of 6th and Minidoka, a "Free Our Children" march will take place. The protest is intended to be peaceful and signs are encouraged.

Cortney Potter is hosting the event and according to her Facebook page event the march will begin at Minidoka and 6th street, next to the Depot Grill in Twin Falls, and the march will go on the side walk as to not impede traffic.

The event is free to attend, signs are encouraged and they will also be handing out donation cards for the Thorn Foundation which specializes in cyber security to prevent sex trafficking. She will not be collecting monetary donations but she will be handing out all the information you need to donate to the cause.

If you would like a t-shirt that says "free our children" you can contact her directly to order one for $10 to wear for the event. Masks will not be required and according to the Facebook event, mask bullies will not be tolerated. If you would like to wear a mask, great, if you don't want to, fine, but don't harass anyone else for their decision.

The march will go to the Twin Falls City Park where special speakers will present information about human sex trafficking, how you can help and other important information to help stop these predators.