NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed when his pickup hit a piece of equipment Friday night near Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the Meridian man had been driving a Ford F150 on Cherry Lane at around 9:36 p.m. when he went through a closed section and hit a large piece of equipment. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

