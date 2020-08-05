Mexican Restaurant From Jerome Expands To Twin: Now Open

Twin Falls has a new Mexican restaurant open in Downtown called Tacos Villa. It looks like it is a restaurant in Jerome that has expanded to Twin Falls.

Tacos Villa in Jerome is located at 501 S Lincoln Avenue. There is now a location at 249 Main Avenue W in Twin Falls. The menu looks amazing. At least the food that is on their Facebook page looks amazing.

I know a lot of people are going to say that Twin Falls doesn't need another Mexican restaurant. I say, there is no such thing as too many Mexican restaurant options. People love food, people love tacos and people love options. I am definitely going to have to go down and try this place out. If they have homemade salsas that I can bring home with me I am all for it.

According to their Facebook page they are open 7 days a week. Sunday through Thursday they are open 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. so a great option for late night snacking. For some reason tacos taste even better at like 1 in the morning. I am not sure if those hours are the Twin Falls or Jerome location, it is hard to find more information on them and as soon as I get more information I will let you know.

For now I will wait for lunch so I can go get some tacos.