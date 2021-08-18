Eat All The Tacos At Jerome Taco Fest This September

You have a chance to eat all the tacos at an event in Jerome. Taco Fest is coming September 3rd and 4th and you aren't going to want to miss it, especially if you love tacos.

When is the Jerome Taco Fest

The Taco Fest in Jerome is on September 3rd from 4 pm until 9 pm and September 4th from 11 am until 9 pm. It is a family fun weekend full of activities and it is free to attend!

What is going to be at the Jerome Taco Fest

Well of course tacos, but there is also going to be live music and fun activities. Cheverria's is going to be in attendance which is pretty awesome they have some great food and drinks. There is also going to be, of course, churros! Yes! Tacos, churros, drinks, family fun, music, activities, all in one place.

Where is the Jerome Taco Fest going to be?

It is going to be at Idaho Central Credit Union Park on both days. One of the cool things about this taco festival also, is that it is traveling.

The taco festival will also be in Nampa September 19th and 11th and Pocatello September 24th and 25th. There are multiple opportunities for you to try and eat all the tacos! Again, who doesn't love tacos.

It is nice that it is free to enter. I will be going and spending all the money on all the tacos in all the booths. Yum.

