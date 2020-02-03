7 Romantic Comedies To Watch For Valentine’s Day

I'm pretty easy to please when it comes to movies. In fact, the only movie I remember actually walking out of because it was beyond terrible was Undercover Brother. With Valentine's Day coming up, a lot of people are looking for movies to watch and romantic comedies fill the void. Probably aging myself here but when I think of romantic comedies I think of Meg Ryan. It seemed like back in the day she was in everything cheesy from Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally. Now, she doesn't even make it on the list for any of our favorite romantic comedies from House Method. She's been replaced by a new breed of rom-com with buddy comedies and girlfriend flicks. Idaho's favorite rom-com is the Steve Carell classic The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Among the other favorites across the United States are the hilarious Wedding Crashers and Bridesmaids along with the more dry and slower paced Juno and Amelie. If you need a good list of options for Valentine's Day viewing check out the list below of movies you can stream anytime.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Fool's Gold

Blended

10 Things I Hate About You

Just Married

Valentine's Day

Groundhog Day (In Case You Didn't Watch It On Groundhog Day)