Last weekend we wrote about the current overload situation at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. There was a great showing of support from the community and many dogs and cats found new forever homes this week, but the overload continues. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has extended their half price sale on ready to go dogs in an effort to clear out the kennels for new pups coming in each day.

The shelter is also excited to offer microchip for your cats and dogs. Normally they do the microchipping on Wednesdays but through the 3rd of July you can go in any day and have them taken care of. You don't need an appointment but cats do need to be brought in a pet carrier. Microchip is $25.

Remember that the adult cat adoptions are also only $9 for a limited time too. Get to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to see all the adoptable pets.