Military to Conduct Nighttime Training at Magic Valley Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The United States military will be conducting routine night-time realistic training exercises at the Magic Valley Regional Airport until Thursday this week.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command announced the training also involves the Mountain Home Air Force Base and Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington from now until February 4 (Thursday). The training will take place at night, use training ammunition and devices to make the exercise as realistic as possible. "This element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command is a lethal, agile and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Tough realistic military exercises conducted regularly provide the unit a unique edge for real-world missions," according to the announcement.

People in the area can expect to see and hear an increase in air traffic involving low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotar aircraft and airplanes during the evening hours. The military said the exercise is done from time-to-time to maintain a high level of readiness.

Note from the editor: the attribution has been updated on this story.