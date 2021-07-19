TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Flights in and out of Twin Falls had to be cancelled Sunday evening and delayed Monday morning because a private jet broke down on the main runway.

According to Twin Falls City Spokesman Josh Palmer, a private jet had mechanical issues on the runway at Magic Valley Regional Airport and could not be moved Sunday evening. He said special mechanics from Oklahoma were being flown in to fix the problem as fast as they can. The aircraft apparently cannot be towed away. Commercial flights had to be cancelled Sunday while flights Monday have been delayed. Palmer said they plan on having the aircraft repaired and off the runway before the mid-day flights. The breakdown is not impacting the smaller runway at the airport.

Officials will announce when repairs are made and the runway open.

