Website Launches Promoting Flights Between Twin Falls and Denver

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new website is promoting new air service between the communities of Twin Falls and Denver, Colorado that start this May.

The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce just created iflytwinfalls.com to promote the new air service from United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, that will link Magic Valley Regional Airport to the Denver International Airport staring on May 12.

The site provides information for both people traveling to Colorado and the Magic Valley. The site offers tips and information on places to visit in both locations. Some of the places featured in the Magic Valley by Southern Idaho Tourism include Shoshone Falls, whitewater rafting near Murtaugh, and the Malad Gorge.

Area officials also noted the flights will be a great benefit to businesses, according to Shawn Barigar, president and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, "Businesses in Southern Idaho need to connect to customers, colleagues, and suppliers across the country and around the world. The more than 200 direct connections from Denver expand the options to make these critical business trips easier and more affordable." Flights into Denver International will provide more than 200 connections, said Barigar.

The new flights are supported in part by a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant and matched by financial contributions from area businesses and organizations.

Get our free mobile app

Field Trips Every Twin Falls Kid Goes On

Best Places To Kayak Withing 150 Miles Of Twin Falls