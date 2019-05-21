Missing Jerome Teen Found Alive

The Jerome teenager believed abducted from a Wendy’s has been located. The police department in Surprise, Arizona made the announcement on Facebook early Tuesday morning. Sandra Rios-Chavez is alive. The 17-year-old was believed to have been kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez. An Amber Alert had been issued for Rios-Chavez Monday.

The teen girl is expected to be coming home soon.

Rodriguez-Perez’s cellphone apparently pinged a tower in Arizona. Police in Surprise, a Phoenix suburb, spotted his car Monday. After a brief chase he stopped and vanished into the night.

An earlier report said Rodriguez-Perez had been ordered to stay away from the girl. He is known to have family south of the United States/Mexico border.

Rios-Chavez was working at the Jerome Wendy’s when she was kidnapped. The drive from Jerome to the Phoenix area takes roughly 12 to 13 hours.




