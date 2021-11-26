LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

