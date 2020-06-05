Missing Southwest Idaho: Adrian Escandon Missing Since June 3

A southwest Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Adrian James Escandon? Escandon is 15-years-old, and hasn't been in contact with family since Wednesday, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

He is described as being 5'10", and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt with the "Champion" logo on it, and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adrian James Escandon, please contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257.