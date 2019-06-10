Missing Three Mini Horses? Filer Police Found Them

I swear, only Idaho and we wouldn't have it any other way. If you are missing three mini horses from your yard, the Filer Police Department said they found them.

They are asking that you give dispatch a call if you woke up this morning to find your mini horses escaped in the middle of the night. Maybe I am a little too city, but I wasn't aware that mini horses doubled as escape artists. Maybe one of them is named Houdini.

I love that law enforcement around here just didn't even bat an eye and is willing to help these horses get back home. I feel like pretty much anywhere else this would have made huge news, but nope, just another Monday morning in Filer, Idaho.

If you know someone missing these horses please help them get back home. If you are missing these horses, well, we hope you get them back safe and sound.