Mob Plans Assault On Area 51

It’s conceited to believe we’re all alone. It’s a big universe and I’m not naive. It doesn’t mean I buy into the wildest theories about Area 51 and, still. A close friend served for many years as a well-connected officer in the US Air Force. Friends he claims are sane have told him there’s something at the remote site. Something more than some 70-year-old weather balloons.

What happens if they get inside and all they find are Elvis, Bigfoot, Amelia Earhart and JFK playing poker?

From a tourist perspective, the conspiracy claims have been keeping neighboring communities in chips for decades.

Now there is a call to storm the highly secretive installation. You can read more by clicking on this link (I caution you, the page is a bit crude and at times dirty).

It isn’t meant as a serious attempt but 300,000 people believe the government could stop everyone if there was a simultaneous charge. The organizers believe they can gather everyone early on the morning of September 20th.

What happens if they get inside and all they find are Elvis, Bigfoot, Amelia Earhart and JFK playing poker? There’ll be some mightily disappointed people.