I’ve been meaning to write about this beautiful house in Twin Falls for more than a month. When I first saw it posted for sale I went through the pictures quite a few times. The place is beautiful and the location appears to be great, but there was something about it that seemed odd. I think I finally figured out what has been bugging me.

Unique Home For Sale In Twin Falls with a Flat Roof and Curved Walls

It turns out that the thing that bugs me is actually a combination of things. I can’t deny that the house is gorgeous. The updates are sleek and modern and the color scheme is perfect. The problems with the house may not even be issues for most people, they are just weird to me.

Check out the pictures from Zillow and see if you get the same feel for the house that I do.

Unique Home For Sale In Twin Falls with a Flat Roof and Curved Walls I’ve been meaning to write about this beautiful house in Twin Falls for more than a month. When I first saw it posted for sale I went through the pictures quite a few times. The place is beautiful and the location appears to be great, but there was something about it that seemed odd. I think I finally figured out what has been bugging me.

Unique Home For Sale In Twin Falls with a Flat Roof and Curved Walls

OK, my first issue with the house is that you can almost reach your hand out the window and grab your McDonald’s food from the drive-thru. Some might see that as a bonus. Issue number 2 is the odd round sections in the house. With the modern update and sleek lines, the curved walls look out of place. The final issue I have is the flat roof. The flat roof does go well with the modern clean lines of most of the house, but still, it’s a flat roof.

Get our free mobile app

The house is currently for sale but listed as pending, so you may have missed your chance to own this beautiful $600,000 home.

7 Old Churches Near Boise That Have Been Redeemed As Vacation Homes