Funnel Cloud Southeast Of Twin Falls Captured By Photo

Reports of funnel clouds Thursday along the Idaho-Utah border, southeast of Twin Falls, were confirmed from photos taken by a Hazelton man.

The funnel cloud was captured at approximately 2 PM near Snowville , which is located 112 miles southeast of Twin Falls. A motorist named Jamie Chriswell took the pictures from his cell phone during a severe thunderstorm warning in the area.

Jamie Criswell

No reports of any funnel clouds touching down have been mentioned.