Momo Is Back And This Time Maybe Not A Hoax

Parents already have enough to worry about. Earlier this year they had to contend with fears about a character called Momo. The absurd looking creation was said to be popping up on some social media platforms and issuing dangerous challenges to kids. For a short period it dominated headlines.

Then we were told it was a hoax. Some news media outlets admitted they didn’t check out the stories before fueling the panic.

Now a British newspaper claims the bizarre looking Momo is back and this time the threat is possibly worth your attention. The character is said to be appearing in videos geared to small children in Spain.

You can read more and see details about the videos at the site of the Daily Mail. Click here for details.

Ultimately, your best defense is keeping tabs on what your kids are watching. And you can remind them they needn’t fear a fictional character.

A Kimberly schoolteacher told me last week the students at his school are exposed to hours of unsupervised screen time every evening and weekend. Maybe it’s time to start again being a parent.