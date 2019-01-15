Montana Senator Wants $8 Million From Taxpayers For Mexico Wall

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A former Boise State University graduate, and current Montana senator, is considering pursuing a bill that would use $8 million of state taxpayers' money to go toward funding the construction of the wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Montana Senator Scott Sales , a native of Bozeman , is considering a plan that would redirect Montana taxpayer funds from healthcare, education and sewer and water projects, to helping facilitate the construction of the border wall proposed by President Donald Trump, according to a new report by the billingsgazette.co m .

There have numerous other efforts to raise money for the construction of the border wall, including a former Air Force veteran who created a GoFundMe page . More than $20 million has been raised in that effort that began a few days before Christmas.