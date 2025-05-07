Summer is taking its good old time taking up residence in Idaho. I realize we technically aren’t even close, but for the last half-dozen weeks at least we’ve been teased with a day or two of heat, then the month of March returns laughing like a cartoon villain. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting exhausted.

While I haven’t had to turn on either heat or air-conditioning for well more than a month, getting any outdoor routine started as a habit is taking considerably longer.

One forecast I’ve been looking at suggests we could break the 90 degree barrier on Saturday. Sunday still looks nice with a high in the low 80s. Then the bottom drops out. I realize this is subject to change, but early to mid-next week looks like a train wreck, with clouds some days and we may be looking at some high temperatures only in the 50s.

The Weather is More Cascadian than High Desert

This is more reminiscent of Seattle or Portland than southern Idaho.

Part of the trouble is that the jet stream has been doing some really strange things. I saw a map on TV, and it looked like an illustration of a hair follicle shaft in your head, dipping down and then back up with a lengthy trough from Idaho to Arizona, with warmer temperatures east and west.

I realize there are going to be days in July when I pine for the cool breezes of October, but for the moment, I would like a little more warmth on my back.

