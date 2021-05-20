More Seats Coming Available To See Garth Brooks In Salt Lake City

We just got word from Garth Brooks representatives that more seating will be available starting today May 20th at noon for his show in Salt Lake City. The tickets are for extra bleacher seating that just opened up.

Tickets go on sale at noon but you can enter the waiting room at 11:45 am so if you didn't get your tickets the first time around you have another chance! We are so excited for this opportunity. If you want tickets you can enter the waiting room at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

If you didn't get a chance to see Garth Brooks in Boise he was absolutely amazing and I would highly recommend seeing him if you ever get the chance. The good thing about the stadium tour that he does is he has a rounded stage so there isn't a bad seat in the house and he is all over the place.

So again, if you want to get tickets to see him they go on sale at noon, get in that waiting room at 11:45 am and have all of your information at ticketmaster.com ready so all you have to do is purchase and those tickets in the cart.

Also we do have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the show by entering our contest. They aren't guaranteed but it is still a chance. Good luck getting tickets and also good luck if you are trying to win them.

