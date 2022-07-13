WIN: Chris Janson + Brooks &#038; Dunn + More at Country Fan Fest in Utah

WIN: Chris Janson + Brooks & Dunn + More at Country Fan Fest in Utah

Here's your chance to win a 4-pack of passes to all four days at Country Fan Fest in Utah. Be sure to keep scrolling and enter for your chance to win at the bottom of this post.

Country Fan Fest in Toole, Utah July 27-30 2022

Are you a fan of country music? If so, mark your calendar for July 27-30 for Country Fan Fest in Tooele, Utah. With headlining performers like Chris Janson, Brooks & Dunn, and Dustin Lynch to name a few, this year's event is sure to be a blast. Plenty of food and drinks will be available, as well as camping and other activities. So save the date and get ready for four days of fun.

More to do at Country Fan Fest than just music

If you love country music, this concert is worth the drive from Twin Falls. Everything you need for four days of nonstop fun is at this event. Thre's food, drinks, camping, and plenty of things to do when you're not enjoying the music. You can play cornhole, yoga, horseshoes, and even participate in trike races. There's even a spa where you can get pampered and relax and recharge during your downtime.

Who's performing at Country Fan Fest this year?

And let's not forget the music; this year's event features some of Country Music's biggest stars:

  • Chris Jansen
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Dustin Lynch
  • Jameson Rodgers
  • Ned LeDoux
  • Jordan Davis
  • Elvie Shane
  • Niko Moon
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Runaway June

... and too many others to mention. Whether you attend one or all four nights, you will have a great time.

Price of admission to Country Fan Fest

Passes range in price depending on what kind of perks you're into and the number of days you want to attend. You can choose everything from your basic general admission, to a 4-day Mega VIP pass that includes access to a party pit and an air-conditioned VIP lounge with catered meals. You can check pricing and availability at the Country Fan Fest Website

What's that about a chance at free passes?

We're giving you a chance to win a 4-pack of four-day passes to this event. The deadline to enter is Thursday, July 21, 2022. We'll contact winners on the morning of July 22. You must be at least 18 to enter this contest.

