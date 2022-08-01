This Blue Collar Comedian&#8217;s Farewell Show Will Be In Salt Lake City

This Blue Collar Comedian’s Farewell Show Will Be In Salt Lake City

Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall has decided that he is going to retire. However, before he does, he is going to make one final stop in Salt Lake City to share some laughs. If you are a fan of the Blue Collar Comedy Series, you aren't going to want to miss this.

All About Bill Engvall

Bill Engvall is a comedian that coined the "here's your sign..." phrase. He was one of four comedians on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour that was wildly successful. He had his own television series for a little while and has won countless awards, including getting a Grammy Nomination. He is one of the most successful comedians in the country.

Bill Engvall Coming To Salt Lake City

Bill Engvall will be in Salt Lake City on December 31st, 2022. He will be performing at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in Salt Lake City. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10 am sharp. The show itself on Saturday, December 31st, will start at 8 pm. Not only is it part of his farewell tour, but it will be the last time that Bill Engvall will be live all together. It will be his final show on his final tour.

Other Information About Bill Engvall And His Show

Bill Engvall has a weekly podcast and has written several books. The show is recommended for ages 8 and up and no children in arms are allowed. You can contact the Salt Lake County Arts and Culture center by calling 385-468-1010 for general information. The ticket phone number is 801-355-2787 and you can email arttix@slco.org

