The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.

Toys R Us Returning this Year

The world became a little darker back in 2018 when the popular toy store Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores across the county. Most of us grew up going to Toys R Us and it was like Disneyland every time we visited. Toys as far as you could see and they always seemed to have what you were looking for. Finding out your children wouldn't be able to go to a store you grew up in was sad. It's been a few years and the clouds are parting and the sun will soon be shining again as Toys R Us has announced they are making a comeback. Multiple comebacks have been attempted and rumored over the last couple of years, with failed attempts, but this one is happening.

Where to Find Toys R Us

The toy company has partnered up with Macy's and that partnership will lead to the toy store coming back. Macy's was selling toys on their website, but it has been announced that all Macy's stores will dedicate a part of their stores to Toys R Us, which will range anywhere from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, depending on the size of the Macy's. While a store will not be in Twin Falls, since there is no longer a Macy's, they will be returning to Boise and Salt Lake City. Stores will begin opening later this month with the hope of having Toys R Us in all Macy's stores by mid-October, just in time for the Christmas season. One thing that will make these stores fun for all ages will be that they will include a demonstration table for new toys, as well as the opportunity to take a picture with Geoffrey the Giraffe.

While it may not be exactly the Toys R Us that we all grew up on and remember, it is nice to have some sort of return happening. Since the pandemic, toy sales have been skyrocketing, with experts speculating it was due to stimulus checks. With those checks no longer going out, it will be interesting to see how the toy industry does going forward over the next couple of years. If business continues to do well, could Toys R Us stores start popping up again without being inside a Macy's? No matter what happens going forward, having Toys R Us back in our lives in any capacity makes life a little more enjoyable. You don't know how good something is until it is gone, and that seems to be the case here. A trip to Boise or Salt Lake City may be soon for many of us to be a kid again and to play with some toys.

