More Than 200 Available Flavors at Boise Ice Cream Festival

I’d argue anyone who doesn’t like ice cream is un-American, however. People over much of the world have a taste for the confection. Boise is launching an almost three week binge.

It’s called Boise Ice Cream Festival. It starts May 28 th and continues for 19 days!

The website is quite detailed. You can see it by clicking this link .

Participants in the grand tasting will have the choice of nearly ten dozen flavors. Some restaurants will be offering free ice cream for dessert. Tickets for the variety of events are available at the website.

The people who came up with the tasty idea believe it will promote the city’s many restaurants, bakeries and taverns. Much of the ice cream will be locally made and you may also discover some unusual uses and recipes.

When I was a boy my family often visited a stand associated with a local dairy farm. I can remember walking in and seeing the choices and being overwhelmed. Then I’d turn and look at my dad. “Blue Moon,” I’d say. The experience is every bit as vivid today as it was 50 years ago.