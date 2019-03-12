Get Ready for Wind Southern Idaho, 50 mph Gusts Possible

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cold front headed towards southern Idaho and the surrounding region will be bringing with it 50 m.p.h. wind gusts in some areas.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Wind Advisory for the southwestern part of Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome counties. The impacted area also includes the Interstate 84 corridor from the Magic Valley to the Treasure Valley.

NWS Boise says the advisory begins at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) until 6 p.m. Wednesday as the cold front approaches Idaho; the strongest winds are expected earlier this evening, it'll dissipate and then pick back up again Wednesday into the evening.

Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest winds are expected in the Snake Basin east of Boise, and south to the Nevada border.

People driving high-profile vehicles, such as trucks, should be cautious, especially north-south roads, according to the Weather Service. Other areas impacted by the winds could be along the Highway 93 corridor in northeastern Nevada between Jackpot and Wells, and the Interstate 84 corridor from Idaho into northwestern Utah.