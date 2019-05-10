Morning Fire Causes $50,000 Damage to Twin Falls Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A woman was treated at the hospital after escaping a house fire that caused around $50,000 damage on Friday morning in Twin Falls.

The blaze was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Manzanita Street, according to information from the Twin Falls Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front door of a multi-story house, the blaze apparently having spread from the kitchen to the living room.

Firefighters from two engines began knocking down the fire from both inside and outside the house, while crews from a third engine assisted. The Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

Two children escaped the house without injury, but a woman was later treated at St. Lake’s Magic Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to her hands.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Twin Falls fire marshal.