Most Wanted: Armed South Idaho Man Wanted For Assault; Threats

A man who has a history of gun crimes in southern Idaho is again being sought by area police for allegedly committing aggravated assault with a firearm recently.

Police in Pocatello are searching for Robert Neil Ballard Jr., whom they say is wanted for aggravated assault. Ballard's profile was added to the Idaho Department of Correction's Most Wanted website recently. He has been wanted for questioning since May 31, 2019.

He has a history of gun-related crimes. In 2017, Ballard was tased by police and apprehended after firing a gun off outside a southeast Idaho store, according to the Idaho State Journal. His latest crimes include making threats while armed, parole violation (DUI) and assault with a deadly object.

Ballard is described as being 5'9" and 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, the most prominent of which is a large star on his arm. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.