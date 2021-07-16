MOST WANTED: Idaho Falls Inmate Escaped May 17; Still At Large

An inmate who escaped from a work facility in southeastern Idaho still hasn't been located after nearly eight weeks at large. Have you seen this man?

Do you know the whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward? He walked away from work detail in Idaho Falls on May 17, 2021. Heyward was serving time for grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Heward is 5'8", and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the current whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward, please call 208-570-6000.

Idaho Missing