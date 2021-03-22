WANTED: Boise Man Allegedly Shot Woman, Left Her At Hospital

Idaho police are currently searching for a man they allege shot a woman last week and dropped her off at an area hospital before fleeing.

Daniel Bondar, 31, has evaded Boise law enforcement for five days now. He allegedly shot a woman March 17. The victim is expected to recover from her injuries, according to details shared by idahonews.com. A Boise news source also posted a video on March 20 explaining the incident in further detail.

If you have seen this individual, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000.

YouTube; Boise PD

Idaho Missing