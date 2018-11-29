Elko County Inmate Makes Brief Escape

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) Northern Nevada authorities say an inmate made a brief getaway from jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, an inmate identified as Jeremy Estep, was able to slip out a door as officers exited and escaped. Estep lead Elko Deputies and Elko Police Officers on a short foot pursuit and was captured about 15 minutes latter when he was found hiding in a car. The sheriff's office says one police officer was slightly injured during the chase. Estep is now facing additional charges of escape by a prisoner on top of the charges that put him in jail in the first place.