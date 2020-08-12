Two Women Walked Away from Boise Correctional Facility

UPDATE: both women are back in custody.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho corrections officials are searching for two women who walked away from a correctional facility in Boise Tuesday evening.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 32-year-old Ashley Winslow and 31-year-old Sabrina Amaya were reported missing at around 7:35 p.m. from the East Boise Community Reentry Center. Both women have criminal histories in Canyon County. Winslow would have been eligible for parole in September, while Amaya would have been eligible in 2022. Winslow was wearing a blue shorts and a white t-shirt, Amaya had blue jeans and a black shirt with gold writing on it.

If you have seen either women call local law enforcement.