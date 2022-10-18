What would you do? What would you do if you are at work and get a call that your kid has escaped from their daycare? Do you rush from work and pick them up immediately? Do you stay at work if they say they have them and are safe? Do you change daycares, even though childcare is not cheap and daycares are hard to get into? If you are a single parent and have no paid time off, and can't afford to leave work, do you deal with the lack of pay, or wait to pick up your child? There is much to consider in this scenario, but what would you do if this happened to you?

Kid Escapes Daycare in Twin Falls

A couple of months ago, according to a post on Facebook, a child at a daycare allegedly escaped in Twin Falls. He was able to get outside of the premise, but was spotted and brought back in before he was able to get too far. The mother was contacted and was upset, as you would believe. The question is what should she do and what would you do? Daycares are full and it is not easy to get into one, as many parents spend months or even over a year on waiting lists, and often have to find alternatives. Pulling your child from their current daycare could lead to you having no other options, or finding pricier ones at that. Do you hire a nanny, which will cost more, or do you adjust your schedule and possibly lose hours and pay at work? The choice may not be so easy, depending on your situation.

Childcare in Twin Falls

Good childcare is hard to find, and getting into a daycare in Twin Falls is not easy. When a call comes through that your child got out but is safely back in the daycare, there are multiple things to think through. If you are a single parent and have a job where you don't get paid time off, it may be hard to take off work to go get your child. You are missing out on money, and that can be the difference between rent, gas, or food. If you pull your kid from the daycare, you are left finding other options, such as hoping you can get into another daycare or finding someone you trust and can afford to watch your child. Dropping your kid off the next day would be tough, and your trust in the daycare would be lost. If it happened once, what would stop it from happening again?

If this were to happen to me, it would depend on what options are available, but I would leave work and pick up my child for the rest of the day. From there, we would have to reevaluate as a family what the best option is going forward, but odds are we would not return to that daycare unless we had no other solutions. This is a tough spot to be in as a parent, and despite never expecting that call from your child's daycare, it did allegedly happen here, and odds are that the mother had some tough choices to make. If your child escaped from daycare in Twin Falls, what would you do?

