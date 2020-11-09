SW Idaho’s Most Wanted: Forced Violent Crimes Of A Sexual Nature

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted area criminals. Have you seen this man?

Erik Christopher Johnson is currently being sought by state police and the Ada County Sheriff's office for crimes of a violent, sexual nature. There has been a $100,000 bond assigned in this case. Johnson is wanted by Idaho police as of November 2, 2020.

Johnson's current criminal profile is on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stopper website. He is wanted for Forced Sexual Assault with a Foreign Object. Johnson, 44, is 5'10" and 200 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Erik Christopher Johnson, please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here. A reward may be available to the person who submits information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

To receive alerts about most wanted criminals in this region of Idaho, click here.