Most Wanted: Idaho Man At Large For Grand Theft, Parole Violation

The Idaho Department of Correction has added the profile of a man wanted for violating parole in a case of grand theft. State police have been actively searching for this individual for more than nine months, and are fearful that he may still be involved in criminal activities.

Have you seen this man? His name is Edward Jarzabek. Jarzabek is wanted for violating his parole in connection with a grand theft case in the state of Idaho. His status on the Idaho Department of Correction website is listed as both "at large," and "most wanted."

Jarzabek is 5'8", and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has been wanted by Idaho authorities since February 8, 2021. Jarzabek was in the process of serving a nine-year sentence for his crime when he allegedly violated parole.

If you have any information that can help Idaho police locate this individual, please call 208-658-2000.

